MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $466,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2,235.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 80.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 42,960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.16.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

