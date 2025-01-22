MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Invests $534,000 in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 267.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance

PDLB opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.