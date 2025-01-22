MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 72,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 350,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 198,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

