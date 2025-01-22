MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $172.22 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

