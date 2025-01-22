MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 425 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.25.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $361.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

