MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 794 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,536,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,989,000 after acquiring an additional 370,001 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.