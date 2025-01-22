MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $46.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $418.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $317.59 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

