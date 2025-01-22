MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $486,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140,416 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NU by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NU by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,596,000 after buying an additional 8,728,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 104.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after buying an additional 16,638,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
NU Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NU opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Ultrasound Weight Loss: GE HealthCare and Novo Nordisk’s Play
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Super Micro Computer: Turning Risk Into Reward at the Crossroads
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- After a Reset Year, Is Moderna Stock Poised for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.