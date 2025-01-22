MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $486,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140,416 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NU by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NU by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,596,000 after buying an additional 8,728,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 104.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after buying an additional 16,638,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.