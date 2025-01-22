MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 270 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,929,978,000 after buying an additional 279,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,829,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,021,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

NYSE:CI opened at $288.48 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

