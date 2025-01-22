MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
IEI stock opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
