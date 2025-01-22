MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEI stock opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.3303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.