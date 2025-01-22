MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE KMI opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

