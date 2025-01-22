MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.