MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $149.28 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

