MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

