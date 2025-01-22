MCF Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,593,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,909,000 after buying an additional 71,465 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,194. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,190,822.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Partners cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

