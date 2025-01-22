MCF Advisors LLC Has $70.48 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674,798 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $70,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

