MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 23,013 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 205.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

