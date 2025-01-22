MCF Advisors LLC Sells 366 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. JBGlobal.com LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

DFS stock opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.94. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

