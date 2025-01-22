MCF Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,788.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,342.66 and a 1 year high of $1,811.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,730.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,626.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

