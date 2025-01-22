McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2,143.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.14.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $585.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $594.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.08. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

