Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMB. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4,237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 615,934 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 133.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 388,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 222,114 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 549,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE DMB opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

