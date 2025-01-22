Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0005 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MTR opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

