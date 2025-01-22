Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 176,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 194,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Metallic Minerals Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$27.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.28.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

