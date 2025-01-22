Metals One (LON:MET1) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 15990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

Metals One Trading Up 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59.

About Metals One

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

