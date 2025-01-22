Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as low as $7.97. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 19,273 shares trading hands.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

