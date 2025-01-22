Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $3.05. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 3,305 shares trading hands.
Meyer Burger Technology Stock Down 1.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.
About Meyer Burger Technology
Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles.
