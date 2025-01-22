Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $3.05. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 3,305 shares trading hands.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

About Meyer Burger Technology

(Get Free Report)

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.