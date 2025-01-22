Michael Mccleary Sells 4,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $358,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,503.47. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $358,480.00.

Shares of PSMT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.64. 302,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,030. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.74 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 8.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

