MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,470 shares.The stock last traded at $16.96 and had previously closed at $16.68.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

