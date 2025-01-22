MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.10. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 33,869 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.78.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 21.27%.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.
