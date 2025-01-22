Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Insider Joanne Quan Sells 6,969 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Quan sold 6,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $319,598.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,063.14. This trade represents a 55.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 430,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,433. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,955,000 after buying an additional 297,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.