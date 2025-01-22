Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 163.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,761,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,181,000 after buying an additional 932,665 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.6% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,596,000 after buying an additional 1,096,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13,532.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,658 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

