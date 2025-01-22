Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,315,000 after buying an additional 2,501,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after buying an additional 1,683,160 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,483,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,851,000 after acquiring an additional 235,173 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.