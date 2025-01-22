Missouri Trust & Investment Co Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 11.6% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $32,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,289.44.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,241.08 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,283.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,223.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,164.11. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

