Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 211 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $106,848.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,723.86. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,265.75. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,398 shares of company stock valued at $651,265. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

CBSH opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417,482 billion. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

