Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

