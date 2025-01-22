Missouri Trust & Investment Co Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS Health stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Ultrasound Weight Loss: GE HealthCare and Novo Nordisk’s Play
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Super Micro Computer: Turning Risk Into Reward at the Crossroads
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- After a Reset Year, Is Moderna Stock Poised for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.