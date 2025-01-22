Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 285 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.79. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

