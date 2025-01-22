Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Cameco by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.10 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

