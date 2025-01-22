Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,727,000 after purchasing an additional 239,789 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 20.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 912,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,340,000 after purchasing an additional 153,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,875,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSS opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

