Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $2.91 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $366.41 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.67.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

