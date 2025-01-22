Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Chart Industries by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.75.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $218.60 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.