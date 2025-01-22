Mobivity Holdings Corp. Announces Change in Board of Directors

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) filed a Form 8-K on January 21, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting a recent change in its Board of Directors. The company received a letter of resignation from Dennis Becker on the same day, indicating his immediate resignation from the Board. It was highlighted that Becker’s decision to step down was not due to any disagreements or disputes with the company or the Board concerning its operations, policies, or practices.

Simultaneously, Mobivity’s Board elected David J. Simon to fill the vacant position created by Becker’s departure. Simon’s appointment is effective from the same day as his election and will continue until the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected and qualified. The company emphasized that there were no pre-existing arrangements or understandings between Simon and any other individuals leading to his selection as a director. Furthermore, Mobivity disclosed that there were no transactions between the company and Simon that would necessitate disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

In terms of compensation, it was noted that Mr. Simon will receive compensation as a director consistent with the company’s policies applicable to other non-employee directors. This approach to remuneration was specified in the definitive information statement filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 23, 2023.

The filing was signed by Skye Fossey-Tomaske, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Mobivity Holdings Corp., on behalf of the company. The Form 8-K provides relevant details regarding the recent changes in the company’s Board of Directors and ensures transparency in the reporting of such significant developments to shareholders and the public.

This information was disclosed in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and in accordance with the disclosure requirements set forth by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

