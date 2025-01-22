Mobix Labs (MOBX) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Risk & Volatility

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs’ competitors have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobix Labs and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs $6.44 million -$20.03 million -1.53 Mobix Labs Competitors $22.13 billion $783.71 million 11.40

Mobix Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs. Mobix Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs -310.99% -214.76% -32.05% Mobix Labs Competitors -386.98% -70.34% -10.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mobix Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Mobix Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobix Labs competitors beat Mobix Labs on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

