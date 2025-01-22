Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

