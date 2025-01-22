Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.26. 67,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 166,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $605.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,072 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

