MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 7891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

MTN Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

About MTN Group

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.