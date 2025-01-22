MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.91 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.42), with a volume of 12,200 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -316.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.73.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

