NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $4.97. 6,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 11,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 16.17%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

