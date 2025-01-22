Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00 at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $972.00.

NFLX stock opened at $984.48 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $481.40 and a 52 week high of $997.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $886.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $762.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. The trade was a 95.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

