Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00 at Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Macquarie from $965.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $952.30.

NFLX stock opened at $869.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $885.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $760.81. Netflix has a 52-week low of $479.90 and a 52-week high of $941.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,976. The trade was a 95.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 154.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $222,871,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

